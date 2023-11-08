Northern California community fears release of sexually violent predator

EL DORADO COUNTY — El Dorado County is considering allowing a sexually violent predator to return to its community where he committed his crimes. Dozens of people packed the county Superior Courthouse on Wednesday at a public hearing.

Some of the people who spoke were fighting back tears as no one wanted David Bergey, who the state deemed a sexually violent predator, to be released.

It is an issue that impacts all Californians because wherever he ends up, taxpayers will pay for his housing and supervision.

"I stood here as a child and now I stand here as a woman," said Vernese Parra, one of Bergey's victims who took the podium on Wednesday. "He did not break me then, and he will not break me now."

For 30 years, Parra has carried the pain Bergey inflicted on her when she was just a child.

"I am his last victim, and I plan to be his last victim," Parra said.

Convicted in 1993, Bergey served an eight-year and eight-month prison sentence for sex crimes with two separate minors. He has been in a state hospital since 2001.

"I thought my journey ended over 30 years ago, and it just began again," Parra said.

Three doctors said Bergey is now suitable to be released for community treatment, back into the community where he committed the crimes and where he once lived.

"I feel like if the doctors fully feel that he is rehabilitated, they can welcome him into their community with open arms because he's not welcome here," said Christina Tackett, a mother who works at an elementary school in El Dorado County.

Tackett said she moved to this area with her family for a safer life.

"I do not want them to worry about someone like this attacking them or abusing them," said another concerned parent who took the podium.

The number of sexually violent predators (SVP) living among us is on the rise because of a conditional release program.

State data shows it costs taxpayers 50% more when SVPs are released from the hospital.

"I am disturbed by how many offenders live in our area when I pull up Megan's Law, and I don't want that added to," said another concerned community member.

According to data from the California Department of State Hospitals, 14 SVPs were out under the conditional release program from 2020 to 2021. Now there are more than 20.

A similar case is happening in Placer County with the expected release of William Robert Stephenson. This sexually violent predator, who was granted conditional release, is now awaiting a December review hearing to confirm where he'll be placed.

The El Dorado community fears the same may happen with Bergey.

"Could you imagine walking into your local Walmart and seeing the man who attacked you and watching him just smile as you walk by? Because I can't," Parra said.

No decisions have been made regarding where or when Bergey would be released. The El Dorado County District Attorney's Office said there will be another hearing, but it has not yet been scheduled.