Crews stop forward progress of fire that forced evacuations in El Dorado County

POLLOCK PINES — Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a new fire that prompted evacuations in El Dorado County on Tuesday.

The Cable Fire grew to burn 21 acres and was located in the area of Cable Road and Badger Hill Road west of Pollock Pines and north of the community of Cedar Grove on the west side of Highway 50.

The evacuations, which have not yet been lifted, were for Badger Hill, OId Blair Mill and Mace Mot Hill roads, Cal Fire said. Road closures were also put in place on those roads.

Though forward progress of the blaze was stopped, Cal Fire said crews would be working through the night to strengthen containment lines and put out any hotspots.

Cal Fire first responded to the fire during the late afternoon hours.