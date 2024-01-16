Only 19 performers have achieved EGOT status. Here are the stars who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

One of the most highly coveted honors in Hollywood is becoming an EGOT — one of those rare performers who's won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. Cinching these major awards in TV, music, film and Broadway isn't easy and only 19 people have done it so far. Here is a full list of EGOT winners.

19. Elton John

The singer completed his EGOT in 2024 when he took home an Emmy Award for outstanding variety special (live) for his show "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium." His movie and stage musicals, like "The Lion King" and "Aida," have helped him win awards in both film and stage. He has won five Grammys, two Oscars and a Tony.

Sir Elton John performs at the Glastonbury Festival on June 25, 2023. / Getty Images

18. Viola Davis

Davis earned EGOT status in 2023 when she received a Grammy for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for the audiobook for her memoir, "Finding Me." The actress won the best supporting actress Oscar for "Fences," as well as an Emmy and two Grammys.

17. Jennifer Hudson

When she won a Tony for producing the hit Broadway musical "A Strange Loop" in 2022, Hudson became just the 17th EGOT winner. The "American Idol" alum is a two-time Grammy winner and also won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in the movie musical "Dreamgirls." She also won an outstanding interactive media Emmy for "Baba Yaga," a 2020 short.

Jennifer Hudson is seen at the 75th Annual Tony Awards in New York City. Jemal Countess/ Getty Images

16. Alan Menken

Composer Alan Menken became an EGOT when he won an Emmy in 2020. Menken is behind the music of several Disney movies, including "The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin," and "Beauty and the Beast," which all contributed to his EGOT status.

15. John Legend

Legend is the first Black man and one of the youngest people — at age 39 years and eight months old — to become an EGOT winner, completing the feat in 2018 when he won an Emmy for NBC's live version of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

The singer-songwriter has won an Oscar for best original song in 2015 for "Glory" and a Tony for producing the Vroadway musical "Jitney." He has a whopping 36 Grammy nominations and 12 wins.

14. Tim Rice

The lyricist behind "Jesus Christ Superstar" also earned his EGOT in 2018 when the live version of the musical won an Emmy. Rice, a collaborator of Elton John and Alan Menken, is behind musicals like "Evita," "Aladdin," "Aida," and "The Lion King," which helped him earn the majority of this other awards.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend and Tim Rice, winners of the award for outstanding variety special for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. AP

13. Andrew Lloyd Webber

Webber is yet another person who completed his EGOT thanks to the live "Jesus Christ Superstar" in 2018. Webber has also won awards for composing the music for the movie musical "Evita," and has been recognized for works like "Cats" and "Phantom of the Opera."

12. Robert Lopez

Earning an Oscar at 39 years old in 2014 made Lopez the youngest EGOT winner to date. The songwriter cinched two Oscars for "Frozen" that year, and has won awards for his work on other musicals like "The Book of Mormon."

11. Scott Rudin

The producer has won an Academy Award, an Emmy, a Grammy and a total of 18 Tony Awards. He is best known for producing films like "No Country for Old Men" and Broadway shows like "Doubt," "Book of Mormon," "Hello, Dolly!" and "A Raisin in the Sun."

10. Whoopi Goldberg

Goldberg completed her EGOT in 2002 when she won an Emmy and a Tony, becoming the first Black woman to reach the honor. She nabbed the outstanding special class special Emmy for "Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel," and took home a Tony when "Thoroughly Modern Millie," which she produced, won best musical.

The television personality won her second Emmy in 2014 for her work on "The View." She won the best supporting actress Oscar in 1991 for "Ghost" and a best comedy album Grammy in 1986 for "Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording."

Whoopi Goldberg, with her Oscar for best supporting actress, at the 63rd Annual Academy Awards on March 25, 1991. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

9. Mike Nichols

The filmmaker and producer won a total of eight Tony Awards for Broadway shows like "Annie" and "Monty Python's Spamalot." He won his Oscar for directing "The Graduate," and also earned four Emmys and a Grammy.

8. Mel Brooks

The writer, director and comedian won the best original screenplay Oscar for "The Producers" in 1969 and then completed his EGOT in 2001 when the stage version of the musical won three Tonys. He has also won three Grammys and four Emmys.

7. Jonathan Tunick

The composer, who collaborated with Stephen Sondheim on musicals like "A Little Night Music," "Passion," and "Into the Woods," nabbed awards for these shows. He completed his EGOT in 1997 for his work on the Broadway show "Titanic."

6. Marvin Hamlisch

Hamlisch, the composer who frequently collaborated with Barbara Streisand, won three Oscars for his work on the 1973 film "The Way We Were," starring Streisand and Robert Redford, in which Streisand sings the titular song.

He has also received four Grammy Awards and four Emmys and became an EGOT when he won the best original score Tony Award in 1976 for "A Chorus Line."

5. Audrey Hepburn

Hepburn won the Oscar for best actress in 1953 for "Roman Holiday" and was nominated another four times during her illustrious film career. She has also taken home a Tony, an Emmy and a Grammy, which made her an EGOT in 1994 when she won best spoken word album for children for "Audrey Hepburn's Enchanted Tales."

Audrey Hepburn holding the Academy Award for best actress in "Roman Holiday," her first American film. Bettmann/Getty Images

4. John Gielgud

The actor and director appeared in dozens of acclaimed stage performances, many of them plays by William Shakespeare.

He won three Tony Awards, and took home the Grammy for best spoken word, documentary or drama recording for "Ages of Man – Recordings from Shakespeare" in 1979. In 1982 he won the Oscar for best supporting actor for "Arthur," and completed his EGOT in 1991 when he earned the lead actor Emmy for the miniseries "Summer's Lease."

3. Rita Moreno

The decorated actress won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role as Anita in the 1961 film adaptation of "West Side Story." Moreno, also known for roles in "The Ritz," "Popi," and "The Four Seasons," went on to win one Tony, two Grammy and two Emmys.

She is the first and only Latina woman to achieve an EGOT. She achieved the honor in 1977 when she won an Emmy for her role "The Muppet Show."

2. Helen Hayes

The actress won her first Oscar in 1932, nabbing best actress for her performance in "The Sin of Madelon Claudet." A whopping 45 years later, after adding an Emmy and two Tonys to her list of awards, she became an EGOT when she received the best spoken word album Grammy for "Great American Documents" in 1977.

1. Richard Rodgers

The composer reached EGOT status in 1962, becoming the first person to win all four major entertainment awards. He achieved the honor when he won an Emmy for "Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years." That same year he won two Tonys and a Grammy for the musical "No Strings."

He has also won awards for shows and movies like "The Sound of Music," and "State Fair," for which he won the best song Oscar in 1945 for "It Might as Well Be Spring."