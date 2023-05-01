Education bill to increase teacher salaries in California

California 's teachers may be getting a hefty raise.

A new bill in the state legislature is designed to close the wage gap between educators and other professions by increasing teacher pay 50% over the next seven years.

It would use a "local control funding formula" to factor the cost of living into salaries.

California Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi introduced the measure, saying it could help with the statewide teacher shortage.

He pointed out that many teachers and other school employees cannot afford to live in the communities where they work.

The California Federation of Teachers, California Teachers Association, and the California School Employees Association are supporting the measure.