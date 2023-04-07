Easter potatoes trend amid soaring egg prices

Egg prices have stabilized from their January highs, but they're still not cheap.

That has led some people on social media to try something interesting - painting potatoes for Easter.

This trend hasn't been lost on potato producers. Marketing and Promotion Board Potatoes USA is pushing the idea. It's offering tips on how to get the best Easter spud by using either food coloring or regular paint.

The group says potatoes are less fragile than eggs and easier for kids to hold.

It's tough to say if painting Easter potatoes will really take off, but a Krazy Coupon lady blog co-founder made an excellent point about it to Axios.

Joanie Demer told the website, "I don't know how different it is from painting a rock", which she indicated is "even more cost-effective".