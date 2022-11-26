Eastbound I-80 closed near California-Nevada state line

PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 is currently closed near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig crash that happened early this morning.

Travelers heading toward Reno will likely be affected as the interstate is closed at Hirschdale Road, and traffic is being turned around at Boca, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The road closure is expected to last four to five hours as personnel attempt to recover the big rig that slid down an embankment.

There is at least one injury, CHP said.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m.