BLUE CANYON - An overturned big rig at Blue Canyon has caused the closure of I-80 to eastbound traffic.

Crews are working on clearing the big rig crash, but there is no estimated time of reopening.

Sierra motorists are reminded to be alert for icy road conditions and drive with caution.

