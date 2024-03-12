Man, 25, dies after East Taylor Street shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON — A man died in the hospital after being shot on East Taylor Street in Stockon on Tuesday.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded to the area shortly after 2:45 p.m. and found a 25-year-old victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead later in the afternoon. his name has not been released.

There were no details available on a suspect or motive for the shooting.