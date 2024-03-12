Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 25, dies after East Taylor Street shooting in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON — A man died in the hospital after being shot on East Taylor Street in Stockon on Tuesday.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded to the area shortly after 2:45 p.m. and found a 25-year-old victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead later in the afternoon. his name has not been released.

There were no details available on a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 5:49 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.