4 small earthquakes strike near Antioch Sunday afternoon

ANTIOCH -- A cluster of four small earthquakes rattled an area south of Antioch Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.4 hit at about 12:30 p.m., followed about 20 minutes later by a second temblor with a magnitude of 2.5. A third quake measuring 2.8 struck at 1:20 p.m., according to the USGS.

The fourth jolt was measured as a 2.7 magnitude quake at about 2 p.m.

CBS Source: USGS

The temblors were roughly clustered near Contra Loma Regional Park and arrived on the heels of a magnitude of 3.8 quake that shook the nearby Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve April 19.