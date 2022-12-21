Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response

FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations.

"A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.

May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an emergency here at Cal OES, our job is to make sure everyone is talking to each other because, sometimes, [California Highway Patrol] may be doing what Cal Fire is doing — helping with evacuations, getting roads cleared — and we don't want to double up on efforts."

Cal OES is working to meet the needs of neighbors in Humboldt County through emergency response but also humanitarian efforts like food, clothing, beds and the money to pay for it. They are working closely with FEMA to support the area.

"What do you need? Do you need meals, bottled water? These people know they're in for a long haul. We know when it started. We don't know when it's going to end," May said.

Something the U.S. Geological Survey is trying to predict warning neighbors, there's a 13% chance a magnitude 5 earthquake or larger hits within the week.

"People do need to be prepared if they're in weakened structures. Get that water, make sure you have flashlights, electrical, other support things they need to carry on if there's another earthquake," said Cindy Pridmore with the California Geological Survey.

The state's My Shake Alert early warning program went out ten seconds in advance of the earthquake. Those are precious moments to get safe.

In the days to come, aftershocks are possible. Cal OES suggests packing a go bag with clothing, water, important documents, and having a plan in place to keep you and your family safe.