Update: 'Shook my chair and then a jolt'; Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes near Hollister

TRES PINOS, San Benito County – A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck San Benito County Tuesday afternoon, with shaking being felt in the Bay Area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 3:23 p.m., about two miles north of Tres Pinos and three miles southeast of Hollister.

Map of earthquake in San Benito County on April 4, 2023. USGS

Shaking was felt throughout the region, including the KPIX newsroom in San Francisco.

Earthquake!!!! — Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) April 4, 2023

Felt a small earthquake just now in Alum Rock foothills, San Jose. — Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) April 4, 2023

According to the California Geological Survey, the quake occurred in the area of the Calaveras Fault Zone.

A M4.5 earthquake has occurred near Hollister in the area of the Calaveras Fault Zone. Shaking was felt by geologists in the CGS Bay Area office!

Aftershocks can be expected as we continue monitoring this region. Check back for additional information. #TresPinos #earthquake pic.twitter.com/0RRn1AQ81M — California Geological Survey (@CAGeoSurvey) April 4, 2023

While not as well known as the San Andreas and Hayward faults, Dr. Annemarie Baltay from the USGS told KPIX in a report last year that the Calaveras system is very seismically active.

"Numerous moderate earthquakes have happened in the area including the 6.2 magnitude Morgan Hill earthquake in 1984," she said.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but the shaking was enough to trigger a flurry of comments on social media.

Jordan Mears was driving in San Francisco.

"Sitting on Bryant St in SF near the 80 on-ramp, van started rocking and not in a good way," he posted on Twitter.

Jessika was near the epicenter.

"In hollister," she posted. "It was crazy! I actually for one picked up my dog and ran outside. I didn't wait"

Gayle Cahill felt it rumble in her San Francisco neighborhood.

"Noticeable jolt in Eureka Valley, SF," she posted.

Stephanie Wing was in the Santa Cruz Mountain foothills.

"Felt it here in Redwood Estates, shook my chair and then a jolt," she posted.

SF Native was near the Civic Center.

"civic center, SF. office lights swayed for about 5-10 seconds," he posted.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.