Earless dog Willy Wonka, who had vet tech knit headband with floppy ears, adopted again

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Willy Wonka, dog with no ears, adopted again
Willy Wonka, dog with no ears, adopted again 00:31

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento SPCA says a dog with no ears has been adopted – and this time, they're hopeful it's his forever family.

"Willy Wonka" lost his ear flaps when he was attacked by other dogs. So a vet tech decided to make some faux crocheted ears.

When you lose both of your ears after a dog attack, but your vet tech knits you new ones. 🥰 Update: Willy is available NOW: sspca.org/dogs

Posted by Sacramento SPCA on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Willy's story was shared online and started getting attention across the country, even landing an article in People Magazine

He was soon adopted but ended up back at the Sacramento SPCA.

Then, on Wednesday, the SPCA announced that Willy had found a new home. This time, he's being paired with another Sacramento SPCA alumni named Zeus.

"Zeus is a bit of a shy guy and looking for an outgoing dog to show him the ropes, and Willy is more than willing to step up to the plate!" the SPCA wrote.

Happy trails, Willy! Willy is going home with a #repeatrescuer and will be a big brother to Sacramento SPCA alumni...

Posted by Sacramento SPCA on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The pair even have a new Instagram page where people can follow their journey. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

