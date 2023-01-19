Earless dog Willy Wonka, who had vet tech knit headband with floppy ears, adopted again

Willy Wonka, dog with no ears, adopted again

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento SPCA says a dog with no ears has been adopted – and this time, they're hopeful it's his forever family.

"Willy Wonka" lost his ear flaps when he was attacked by other dogs. So a vet tech decided to make some faux crocheted ears.

When you lose both of your ears after a dog attack, but your vet tech knits you new ones. 🥰 Update: Willy is available NOW: sspca.org/dogs Posted by Sacramento SPCA on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Willy's story was shared online and started getting attention across the country, even landing an article in People Magazine.

He was soon adopted but ended up back at the Sacramento SPCA.

Then, on Wednesday, the SPCA announced that Willy had found a new home. This time, he's being paired with another Sacramento SPCA alumni named Zeus.

"Zeus is a bit of a shy guy and looking for an outgoing dog to show him the ropes, and Willy is more than willing to step up to the plate!" the SPCA wrote.

Happy trails, Willy! Willy is going home with a #repeatrescuer and will be a big brother to Sacramento SPCA alumni... Posted by Sacramento SPCA on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The pair even have a new Instagram page where people can follow their journey.