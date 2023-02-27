Fire hits Dutch Hollow Farms in Modesto; mother goat, 4 babies die

MODESTO – Several animals have died after a fire at Dutch Hollow Farms in Modesto late Sunday night.

The fire destroyed the farm's sales barn.

No other buildings caught fire, the farm says, but several animals died – including Zazu, the newest mother goat.

Four of Zazu's babies also died in the fire.

Dutch Hollow Farms is warning people that they haven't established any GoFundMe page. Instead, they're urging people to support the farm by buying tickets to their upcoming Baby Animal Days in March.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.