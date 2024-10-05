Mandatory evacuations issued for Dutch Fire burning along Placer, Nevada County line

NEVADA COUNTY – A wildfire burning near the Nevada and Placer county line forced officials to issue mandatory evacuations in both counties on Saturday.

Nevada County evacuations

A mandatory evacuation in Nevada County is for Lowell Hill from Dutch Flat Powerhouse to Mule Springs in Nevada County, the sheriff's office says.

The rest of zone NCO-E220 is an evacuation warning. Deputies say those who require extra time to evacuate or those with pets or livestock should leave due to the potential threat. Nevada County evacuations can be found here.

Placer County evacuations

In Placer County, the Culberson Road area of Dutch Flat is in an evacuation order. Placer County evacuations can be found here.

People evacuating can visit the Maria Cordova room, opened by the Placer County Health and Human Service Center, in Auburn for help from the American Red Cross.

The sheriff's office said it would be patrolling the evacuation zone throughout the night.

Dutch Fire

Cal Fire has called it the Dutch Fire, saying it has burned 45 acres. No containment has been reported.

What caused the fire is unknown at this point.