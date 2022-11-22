Dunnigan murder suspect transported back to Yolo County after serving unrelated sentence in Mexico

DUNNIGAN — A man suspected of stabbing another man to death following a road rage incident in rural Yolo County more than a decade ago is in custody after serving a sentence for an unrelated arrest in Mexico, authorities said Monday.

The stabbing occurred on July 7, 2010, along County Road 99W in the small town of Dunnigan, which is north of Woodland.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said deputies initially responded to a vehicle crash. When they arrived, they located a man with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators learned the suspect — who was identified as Guillermo Perez Avina, 37, a short while after — in the stabbing got out of his vehicle following a road rage incident and attacked the victim.

Avina had already fled the scene and investigators determined he had fled to Mexico. In November 2010, the FBI had obtained a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, the sheriff's office said.

It wasn't until January 2016 that Avina was arrested on unrelated charges in Guadalajara, Jalisco. While he was in custody, authorities were able to positively identify Avina as the suspect in the Dunnigan case.

According to the sheriff's office, FBI agents escorted Avina on a flight to Sacramento International Airport on November 18, 2022 — just more than 12 years after the federal warrant was obtained.

Avina is currently in custody at the Yolo County Detention Center awaiting prosecution. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.