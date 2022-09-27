Watch CBS News
DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night.

California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person.

The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site.

Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released.

The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee. 

