DUI suspect arrested after Lathrop crash had BAC 3x the legal limit, police say

LATHROP – A DUI suspect arrested after a Lathrop crash late Thursday night blew a blood-alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit, police say.

Lathrop police say an officer was on patrol along Harlan Road when he happened upon a crash. The driver had crashed off the road and into a light pole, knocking it down.

The driver was still in the vehicle when the officer pulled up. Police say the driver showed signs of being under the influence.

Using a breathalyzer, the driver blew a 0.259 – more than 3.5 times the legal limit of .08.

The breathalyzer test performed Thursday night. City of Lathrop Police Department

Police arrested the driver, a Lathrop resident whose name has not been released.

No one else was hurt in the crash, police say.

PG&E and the City of Lathrop Public Works crews responded to make sure the scene was safe.