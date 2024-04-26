Watch CBS News
Local News

DUI suspect arrested after Lathrop crash had BAC 3x the legal limit, police say

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

LATHROP – A DUI suspect arrested after a Lathrop crash late Thursday night blew a blood-alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit, police say.

Lathrop police say an officer was on patrol along Harlan Road when he happened upon a crash. The driver had crashed off the road and into a light pole, knocking it down.

The driver was still in the vehicle when the officer pulled up. Police say the driver showed signs of being under the influence.

Using a breathalyzer, the driver blew a 0.259 – more than 3.5 times the legal limit of .08.

lathrop-crash-dui.jpg
The breathalyzer test performed Thursday night. City of Lathrop Police Department

Police arrested the driver, a Lathrop resident whose name has not been released.

No one else was hurt in the crash, police say.

PG&E and the City of Lathrop Public Works crews responded to make sure the scene was safe. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on April 26, 2024 / 6:57 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.