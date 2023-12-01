DUI suspect arrested after I-205 crash that saw pedestrian who stopped to help get struck and killed

TRACY – A DUI suspect has been arrested after a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles on the side of Interstate 205 in Tracy late Thursday night.

California Highway Patrol said, just before 10:30 p.m., a sedan was stopped and apparently disabled on the shoulder of the westbound side of the freeway near El Rancho Road. Another sedan pulled up in front of it and two people, a man and a woman, got out to help.

Somehow, the disabled vehicle started moving again – reversing into the right shoulder getting into the #3 lane.

The sedan backed up right into the path of an oncoming big rig and was rear-ended, with the Freightliner then crashing onto the right shoulder and hitting both the man and woman.

Officers said the man, a 32-year-old Stockton resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, a 32-year-old Tracy resident, was hospitalized with major injuries.

The driver of the sedan was eventually arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Several lanes of westbound I-205 were closed through the night and didn't reopen until early Friday morning.