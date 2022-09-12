DUI suspect arrested after early morning crash in Davis

DAVIS – A DUI suspect has been arrested after an early morning crash in Davis over the weekend that left their car pretty much totaled.

Davis police say, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection near W. Covell Boulevard and Denali Drive to investigate a single-car crash.

At the scene, officers found a sedan in the middle of the road with significant damage. Debris was also all over the roadway.

Investigators believe the sedan was heading west on W. Covell when the driver drifted to the left and then sideswiped a tree. The impact caused the car to overturn at least once before it landed back on its wheels.

Officers had the 21-year-old driver, who was otherwise uninjured, do a field sobriety test. The driver was then arrested.

Police say, thankfully, no one else was hurt in the incident.

With UC Davis starting classes again next week, Davis police say they've seen an increasing number of vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians on the road.