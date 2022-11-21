Watch CBS News
Local News

DUI suspect arrested after deadly crash in North Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect arrested after deadly crash in North Sacramento
DUI suspect arrested after deadly crash in North Sacramento 00:26

SACRAMENTO — A man is facing charges for an alleged DUI crash that killed a woman in North Sacramento over the weekend. 

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Dry Creek Road and Marysville Boulevard and involved three vehicles.

Sacramento police say the woman, who was a passenger in one of the involved vehicles, died from her injuries at the hospital. Her name has not been released. 

Officers say another driver — 25-year-old Joel Jimenez-Cervante — was found to be driving under the influence.

Jimenez-Cervante was taken to the hospital and will be booked into the Sacramento County Jail once medically cleared.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 6:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.