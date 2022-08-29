DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Modesto bank

DUI suspect arrested after crashing into bank in Modesto

MODESTO – A DUI suspect was arrested in Modesto early Monday morning after they crashed into a bank.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Standiford Avenue and Dale Road.

Police say the driver failed to stop at a red light before crashing into the front of a Chase bank.

The driver was hurt but is expected to be OK, officers say.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver.