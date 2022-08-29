DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Modesto bank
MODESTO – A DUI suspect was arrested in Modesto early Monday morning after they crashed into a bank.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Standiford Avenue and Dale Road.
Police say the driver failed to stop at a red light before crashing into the front of a Chase bank.
The driver was hurt but is expected to be OK, officers say.
Authorities have not released the name of the driver.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.