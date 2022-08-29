Watch CBS News
Local News

DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Modesto bank

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect arrested after crashing into bank in Modesto
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into bank in Modesto 00:19

MODESTO – A DUI suspect was arrested in Modesto early Monday morning after they crashed into a bank.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Standiford Avenue and Dale Road.

Police say the driver failed to stop at a red light before crashing into the front of a Chase bank.

The driver was hurt but is expected to be OK, officers say.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 12:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.