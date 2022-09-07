Update: Alameda County deputy arrested in Dublin double homicide

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 07:53

DUBLIN -- An Alameda County sheriff's deputy wanted in a double homicide inside a Dublin home has been arrested following a manhunt, authorities said.

Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes said 24-year-old Devin Williams Jr. was tracked to a location near Coalinga and deputies took him into custody late Wednesday morning. Kelly said Williams Jr. had called wanting to surrender.

"Just recently, we received a call from the suspect and he wanted to turn himself in," Holmes said. "And so we were able to have a conversation with him, and during that conversation, we were able to keep him on the phone line and direct the CHP units down to the area near Coalinga and safely take the suspect into custody."

Dublin contracts with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for police services. Holmes is a commander with the sheriff's office and serves as the city's police chief.

"It's a great loss for our community and it's even more disheartening to find out it was one of our own, actually, who was the trigger person behind this tragic incident," said Holmes.

Dublin police officers responded to a 911 call at the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane near Fallon Road in East Dublin at about 12:45 a.m. The caller reported two subjects had been shot inside the residence and that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.

Upon arriving, officers found a male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was summoned to the residence, but both subjects were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Devin Williams Jr., 2007 Volkswagen Jetta suspect vehicle Dublin Police Department

Witnesses identified the shooter as Williams and Dublin police had characterized him as armed and dangerous. The sheriff's office said there was a third person inside the home at the time of the shooting and that person was safe.

After Holmes provided the initial details of the arrest, sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly offered the reason why the police chief sounded emotional during his brief statement.

"Chief Holmes personally talked the suspect into surrender and spent about 45 minutes on the phone with him to get him to surrender peacefully," Kelly said. "This has been a very difficult day for him and for our department."

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.