Sheriff: Drunk driver with warrant for his arrest crashes during police pursuit in East Sonora

EAST SONORA — A driver who evaded a traffic stop in East Sonora and led deputies on a chase before crashing into a ditch was found to have been driving drunk, authorities said Wednesday.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's identified the driver as Lee Peterson, 46, and later found that he had a warrant out for his arrest in a different county.

Peterson was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center and faces charges of DUI, evading and his warrant.

Deputies responded Sunday evening to the area of Mono Way and Cordelia Avenue in East Sonora for reports of a possible drunk driver. Peterson was spotted leaving the area and a deputy followed before attempting a traffic stop near Mono Way and Highway 108.

Peterson was observed swerving and, instead of pulling over, sped up and continued up Highway 108, authorities said. He reportedly crossed the double yellow lines multiple times, drive at speeds faster than 80 miles per hour and at one point lost control of his vehicle and fishtailed.

Peterson continued up the Highway and again lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a drainage ditch near Mono Vista Way. It was there that deputies were able to get Peterson to exit his vehicle and surrender.

Once handcuffed, Peterson showed symptoms of being under the influence, such as slurring his speech, being unsteady on his feet and smelling like alcohol, authorities said.