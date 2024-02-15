Watch CBS News
Local News

Drunk driver arrested in Elk Grove after crashing car into pond, police say

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ELK GROVE – Divers and a local tow company have fished a car out of an Elk Grove community's pond.

Elk Grove police say, back on Saturday morning, officers responded to the Stonelake subdivision to investigate a report about a couple arguing.

Officers got to the scene and found one of the people reportedly involved walking down the street. That person was clearly impaired, police say, and told officers that their car was parked near the lake.

Further investigation led to officers finding some tire marks that led right into the lake. That's when officers discovered there was a car underwater.

Police made sure that no one was in the car, but it wasn't until Thursday that a dive team from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and a tow company were able to lift the car out of the water.

The driver officers initially encountered walking away from the scene has been arrested and is facing charges of drunk driving and hit-and-run. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 2:15 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.