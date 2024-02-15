Drunk driver arrested in Elk Grove after crashing car into pond, police say

ELK GROVE – Divers and a local tow company have fished a car out of an Elk Grove community's pond.

Elk Grove police say, back on Saturday morning, officers responded to the Stonelake subdivision to investigate a report about a couple arguing.

Officers got to the scene and found one of the people reportedly involved walking down the street. That person was clearly impaired, police say, and told officers that their car was parked near the lake.

Further investigation led to officers finding some tire marks that led right into the lake. That's when officers discovered there was a car underwater.

Excuse me…you can’t park there.

A few days ago, officers responded to a call for service about a couple arguing around 8:40 am on February 10th. When officers arrived in the area, they found one of the involved subjects walking down the street. The individual exhibited clear… pic.twitter.com/vGbeghB2S0 — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) February 15, 2024

Police made sure that no one was in the car, but it wasn't until Thursday that a dive team from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and a tow company were able to lift the car out of the water.

The driver officers initially encountered walking away from the scene has been arrested and is facing charges of drunk driving and hit-and-run.