East Sacramento bridal shop closed after driver crashed through the front

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento bridal shop owner is searching for answers after a driver crashed into her store.

Surveillance video shows a truck crashing into Onyx Bridal Shop off Alhambra Boulevard near East Sacramento and Midtown.

"Right now, half of my store is unusable. I can't access half of my dresses," said Store Manager Sophie Santiago. "It was haunting me last night."

Santiago tells CBS13 she heard what she says sounded like a wrecking ball demolishing her store.

When she came back up to the front to see what had happened, she couldn't believe her eyes.

"I was honestly thinking, thank goodness whatever power is out there. I am so glad that the people I had had in here 5 to 10 minutes earlier had left," said Santiago.

She had just wrapped up helping a customer when the truck came barreling through the front window. Although the driver took off, Sacramento Police detectives have identified the suspect, but they haven't made an arrest yet.

"We were sitting right where she crashed into. Right where she drove into, we have couches, and I was sitting there with a bride and her mom and her sister," said Santiago. "From what I heard from the cops, she hit a few other cars and another building, and I just want to ask, are you ok?"

Santiago is still working out how to fix all the damage, but she's also worried about the driver who caused the destruction.

"At the end of it, we're all humans, and I just hope she's ok."

She's hoping to plan a pop-up bridal event to help pay for some of the repairs.

The shop could be closed through the end of the year.