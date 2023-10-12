Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver suspected of DUI after crashing into garage of Northern California home

By Cameron Glenn, Sakura Gray

/ CBS Sacramento

Driver suspected of DUI crashes car into garage in Northern California
Driver suspected of DUI crashes car into garage in Northern California 02:24

ARDEN-ARCADE - A driver is suspected of drunk driving after they crashed through the wall of a garage along Arden Way overnight.

The homeowner says that at around 3 a.m. Thursday, they were sleeping and heard a loud bang and a crash. He jumped out of bed and went to the garage and found a Toyota Prius had driven into his garage and pushed the homeowner's car through the back wall of the structure. 

through-the-wall-of-the-garage.jpg

He says the driver of the Prius tried to leave the scene.

"And he got back into the car...we called 911. We tried to get him to turn the car off. The police and firefighters showed up immediately. I'm sure my car is totaled and my wife's plants are a mess."

001b4d79613cde6dfcdcb7b7f02f86b3.jpg

CHP says the driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and has been taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Workers are at the home making necessary repairs to the back wall of the garage.

workers-at-garage.jpg

First published on October 12, 2023 / 6:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.