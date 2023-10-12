Driver suspected of DUI after crashing into garage of Northern California home

ARDEN-ARCADE - A driver is suspected of drunk driving after they crashed through the wall of a garage along Arden Way overnight.

The homeowner says that at around 3 a.m. Thursday, they were sleeping and heard a loud bang and a crash. He jumped out of bed and went to the garage and found a Toyota Prius had driven into his garage and pushed the homeowner's car through the back wall of the structure.

He says the driver of the Prius tried to leave the scene.

"And he got back into the car...we called 911. We tried to get him to turn the car off. The police and firefighters showed up immediately. I'm sure my car is totaled and my wife's plants are a mess."

CHP says the driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and has been taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Workers are at the home making necessary repairs to the back wall of the garage.