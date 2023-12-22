Driver suffers major injuries after crashing into fire hydrant in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a fire hydrant and several other vehicles while being chased by law enforcement in Sacramento, officials said Friday evening.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded at around 4:15 p.m. to a reckless driver along North Freeway Boulevard in Natomas.

While officers were at the scene, the suspect allegedly assaulted a security guard there before leaving the scene and leading law enforcement officials on a chase. During that chase, the suspect crashed into a patrol car, police said. The officer was not injured.

The California Highway Patrol's North Sacramento division said the suspect crashed into three separate vehicles along the 3800 block of North Freeway Boulevard and crashed into two more vehicles on the 4000 block of the roadway.

The chase ended when the suspect sheared off a fire hydrant during that second crash. Sacramento police said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, suffered major injuries and will be booked into jail following his release from the hospital.

He faces multiple assault with a deadly weapon charges, as well as charges of felony vandalism and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

No other injuries were reported.