Driver suffers critical injuries in crash on San Juan Avenue in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One driver suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash near a major Citrus Heights intersection Thursday night.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. near Greenback Lane and San Juan Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Citrus Heights police confirmed that one man suffered critical injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Another man also suffered minor injuries, police said.

Northbound San Juan Avenue was closed from Greenback Lane to Sylvan Road into the late night hours. It reopened just after 11 p.m.

Police said there were no immediate signs that DUI or excessive speed were factors in the crash.