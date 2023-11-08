Watch CBS News
Driver sought after pedestrian killed in south Sacramento hit-and-run

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The search is on for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in south Sacramento, authorities said Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before 7:15 p.m. at Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard.

A man who was believed to be in his 50s was hit and pronounced dead at the scene, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said.

Investigators said it appears the man, was not using a crosswalk when he was hit on Florin between Franklin and Bowling Drive.

There were no details released on a vehicle description other than it was possibly a pickup truck. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact authorities.

November 8, 2023 / 8:30 PM PST

