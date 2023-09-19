Driver shears off fire hydrant before crashing into Oak Park home

Truck crashes into home on 39th Street in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a home in the Oak Park area late Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:11 p.m. along 39th Street.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and sheared off a fire hydrant before crashing into the home, the Sacramento Fire Department said. He was found unconscious behind the wheel when first responders arrived.

The Sacramento Police Department said the man has since been hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A family was inside the home at the time of the crash, but no one else was injured. The home sustained moderate damage.

Sacramento police are looking into what caused the crash.