Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver shears off fire hydrant before crashing into Oak Park home

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Truck crashes into home on 39th Street in Sacramento
Truck crashes into home on 39th Street in Sacramento 01:34

SACRAMENTO — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a home in the Oak Park area late Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 4:11 p.m. along 39th Street.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and sheared off a fire hydrant before crashing into the home, the Sacramento Fire Department said. He was found unconscious behind the wheel when first responders arrived.

The Sacramento Police Department said the man has since been hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A family was inside the home at the time of the crash, but no one else was injured. The home sustained moderate damage.

Sacramento police are looking into what caused the crash.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 4:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.