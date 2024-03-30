Driver rescued after crashing off Highway 50 near Placerville

PLACERVILLE - A driver was rescued after crashing down an embankment along Highway 50 in the high country on Saturday morning.

Crews from several agencies - including the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, Diamond Springs Fire, and Cal Fire - responded to the scene near Placerville.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the car was found on its side, lodged against a tree.

It took around a half hour for first responders to pull the driver out and to safety.

Officials have not released any details on the driver's injuries.

Northern California, especially the foothills and Sierra Nevada, is being hit by a late winter storm on Easter weekend. While officials haven't commented on the conditions that the driver was dealing with, roads all around the region are wet and slippery from rain and snow.