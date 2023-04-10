Driver killed while trying to avoid hitting a deer
NORTH AUBURN -- A man died after swerving off the roadway to avoid hitting a dear, said California Highway Patrol Auburn.
The incident happened early Monday morning, just after 5 a.m. and a power pole is also down.
According to officers, a witness said the driver struck the pole as he swerved off Highway 49.
The second lane is currently closed as emergency personnel are still on scene.
