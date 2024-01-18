Driver killed in Yolo County crash Thursday

WOODLAND - A driver of a Toyota died after crashing into a vehicle that lost control in Yolo County late Thursday morning, the CHP said.

Dispatch received reports of a crash shortly after 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the area of County Road 27 and County Road 94.

Officers found two vehicles were involved, a Toyota and a Peterbilt.

Investigators said the driver of the Peterbilt was traveling east on County Road 27 while the driver of the Toyota was heading west.

The driver of the Peterbilt lost control and traveled into the right shoulder, then from the shoulder into the westbound lane where it collided with the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota died.

Officers said it is unknown why the driver of the Peterbilt lost control and it is unknown if driving under the influence was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.