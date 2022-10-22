Watch CBS News
Driver killed in head-on vehicle crash in Tracy Friday

By Jennifer Bonnett

/ CBS Sacramento

TRACY — One person died in a head-on crash in Tracy Friday evening.

The South County Fire Authority responded to the accident on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road where they found two vehicles involved. 

After an extensive extrication operation, the driver in one of the vehicles succumbed to their injuries. The driver in the other vehicle had minor injuries, according to fire officials.

The accident remains investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 10:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

