Driver killed in fiery crash on Franklin Boulevard near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A person has died after a fiery crash near Elk Grove on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened a little after 7 a.m. near Franklin Boulevard and Core Road.
California Highway Patrol said officers responded to the scene and found a sedan had crashed into a pole, then caught fire.
Only one person was inside the vehicle. That person suffered fatal injuries, CHP said.
No other information has been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.