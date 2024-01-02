Watch CBS News
Driver killed in fiery crash on Franklin Boulevard near Elk Grove

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A person has died after a fiery crash near Elk Grove on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 7 a.m. near Franklin Boulevard and Core Road.

California Highway Patrol said officers responded to the scene and found a sedan had crashed into a pole, then caught fire.

Only one person was inside the vehicle. That person suffered fatal injuries, CHP said.

No other information has been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 9:56 AM PST

