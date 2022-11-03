Driver killed in crash in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE -- One person is dead after an overnight crash in Elk Grove.

According to Elk Grove Police, the crash happened at roughly 9 p.m. on Wednesday night on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street.

Police say that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene after hitting a tree in the center median.

The driver was the only person in the car, and police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officers are on scene of a single vehicle collision on Laguna Blvd, near Laguna Main. Both directions of Laguna Blvd between Laguna Main and Haussman will be closed for an unknown amount of time while we conduct the investigation. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/yMjfO2Zasz — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) November 3, 2022