Driver killed in crash in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE -- One person is dead after an overnight crash in Elk Grove.
According to Elk Grove Police, the crash happened at roughly 9 p.m. on Wednesday night on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street.
Police say that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene after hitting a tree in the center median.
The driver was the only person in the car, and police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.