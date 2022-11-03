Watch CBS News
Driver killed in crash in Elk Grove

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE -- One person is dead after an overnight crash in Elk Grove.

According to Elk Grove Police, the crash happened at roughly 9 p.m. on Wednesday night on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street.

Police say that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene after hitting a tree in the center median.

The driver was the only person in the car, and police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

