Driver killed following a crash with a big rig tanker on Highway 12

STOCKTON -- A fatal collision involving a big rig tanker and a sedan has delayed traffic on a part of Highway 12, said authorities.

The accident occurred on Thursday on Highway 12 and Guard Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions, with the big rig going eastbound and the sedan going westbound.

The sedan tried to pass traffic in the eastbound lanes by crossing over solid double yellow lines and ended up colliding with the big rig.

The crash took place near a 30,000-gallon propane, which resulted in both vehicles being pushed into the tank and becoming fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the big rig was able to get himself out and tried to help the driver of the sedan.

However, the driver of the sedan succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

All lanes on Highway 12 are currently shut down and the estimated time of opening is 4 p.m.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.