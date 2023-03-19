Driver killed after colliding with big rig trailer on Highway 99 near Yuba City

SUTTER COUNTY - A Westwood man was killed after crashing into the trailer of a big rig Sunday on Highway 99.

According to the Yuba Sutter CHP office, around 12:05 p.m. a Toyota pickup truck being driven by the 30-year-old victim was headed north on Highway 99 approaching Oswald Road when the driver of a big rig with a 53-foot-trailer pulled out to turn left on Highway 99.

The truck was in the #1 lane and traveling 65 mph when it hit the landing gear on the left side of the trailer and became wedged underneath. The driver of the Toyota was killed instantly in the crash, the CHP says.

The driver of the big rig, 36-year-old Sandeep Kumar, called 911 to report the accident and remained on the scene.

After the investigation, the CHP stated that drugs or alcohol are not considered to be a factor in the collision. State Route 99 was closed between Barry Road and Oswald Road for about two hours for the investigation.

Just after 4 p.m., Caltrans announced the roadway had reopened.

ALL CLEAR https://t.co/wIYQLSueKC — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 19, 2023

Any witnesses to the crash are urged to call the CHP Yuba-Sutter office at 1-530-645-6200 and provide a statement.

The identity of the Toyota driver has not been released, pending proper notifications to the family.