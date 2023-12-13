Watch CBS News
Driver killed after detached trailer tire hops guardrail and crashes into vehicle on I-5

STOCKTON - A driver died after a tire detached from a trailer and crossed over a guardrail before hitting their vehicle Wednesday night, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Stockton CHP officers responded to a report of a crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Highway 12, north of Stockton.

Officers said they learned a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck was towing a concrete pumping trailer south on I-5 when one of the trailer's tires popped off.

The tire crossed over the guardrail and hit the front of a Toyota Sienna driving north on I-5, the CHP said.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, officers said. Four people in the Toyota were taken to the hospital with minor injuries or for precautionary reasons.

The driver of the pickup truck stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, officers said. It is unknown what caused the tire to detach from the trailer.

Alcohol or drugs are not considered to be a factor.

The identification of the person who was killed has not been released at this time.

