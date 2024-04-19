Driver killed after collision with train near Tracy

TRACY - A driver died after officials said he drove through crossing arms and was hit by an oncoming train in the Tracy area on Friday morning.

The CHP responded to the collision around 8 a.m. near S. Chrisman Road south of Bates Road.

They said 68 passengers were on board an ACE commuter train that was traveling west at about 70 mph and was approaching S. Chrisman Road.

At the same time, a 58-year-old man was driving a 2004 Honda SUV north at an unknown speed. CHP officers said the crossing arms were in the down position when the man drove through crossing arms, directly in the path of the train.

The train struck the passenger side of the vehicle, causing major damage to the train and SUV.

The Honda driver, a man from Tracy, died at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the CHP - Tracy office.