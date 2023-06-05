Watch CBS News
Driver who fled from deputies crashes into Sacramento County home

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — Residents in a Sacramento County home got an early morning wake-up call when a driver who sped away from authorities crashed into their house Sunday.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. along Spengler Driver.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to pull the driver over for a suspected DUI.

Neither the driver nor anyone inside the home were hurt.

Photos released by the sheriff's office show that the vehicle went completely inside the home through what appears to be the kitchen, causing major damage in its path.

Investigators said the driver faces charges related to, at least, the pursuit.

