Driver flees scene after striking and killing motorcyclist in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — A motorcyclist died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Stockton, authorities said Monday.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of March Lane and Venezia Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

No information was available on the suspect or their vehicle.

