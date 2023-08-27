Watch CBS News
Driver flees scene after killing bicyclist in Oak Park, police say

SACRAMENTO — A search is underway for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist overnight in the Oak Park area, Sacramento police said Sunday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 21st Avenue.

A woman who was riding the bike was found with significant injuries, police said. Medics declared her dead at the scene.

There was no available description of a suspect or suspect vehicle.

The victim's name will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

