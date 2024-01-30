Driver finds body lying face down along Fairfield freeway, CHP says

FAIRFIELD — Authorities are investigating after a body was found along a Fairfield freeway Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol's Solano division said a motorist spotted the face-down body shortly before 8 a.m. on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 80 west of West Texas Street.

Medics from the Fairfield Fire Department responded and declared the individual dead at the scene.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it appears the person died from natural causes. A Solano County coroner is investigating the cause of death.

Additionally, the CHP said the person does not appear to have been homeless. No further details were available.