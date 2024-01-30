Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver finds body lying face down along Fairfield freeway, CHP says

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FAIRFIELD — Authorities are investigating after a body was found along a Fairfield freeway Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol's Solano division said a motorist spotted the face-down body shortly before 8 a.m. on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 80 west of West Texas Street.

Medics from the Fairfield Fire Department responded and declared the individual dead at the scene.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it appears the person died from natural causes. A Solano County coroner is investigating the cause of death.

Additionally, the CHP said the person does not appear to have been homeless. No further details were available.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 7:12 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.