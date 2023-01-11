Driver extricated after being trapped by crash involving semi-truck in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A person suffered critical injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan late Tuesday night.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. near Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road.

Crews who responded to the scene found that the sedan driver was trapped inside their car.

The driver was soon extricated and taken to the hospital. Firefighters say the person's injuries were critical.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.