Driver doing donuts crashes through Sacramento homeowner's fence

Sacramento man says his fence was damaged by driver doing donuts

Sacramento man says his fence was damaged by driver doing donuts

Sacramento man says his fence was damaged by driver doing donuts

SACRAMENTO -- Everyone likes donuts, right? Well, not when they're dangerous. In this case, the donuts involve spinning drivers losing control and crashing into people's property.

It happened to one Sacramento family Tuesday night near the Arden Fair Mall at Bowling Green Drive and Ray Street.

"I heard some car tires screeching and next thing you know, they were gone," said neighbor Chris Georgiou.

Georgiou says it was after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday when he rushed outside from his living room to find a costly mess waiting for him.

"I came outside and my fence was completely collapsed," Georgiou said. "It's very frustrating."

Tire tracks in the grass still show where the spinning driver lost control and found themself right through Georgiou's fence. He says cars have left tracks there before after doing donuts at his intersection, but this is the worst damage he's seen.

"It's not new. It happens pretty often right here. I don't know why we don't do anything about it," Georgiou said.

It's not new in other parts of Sacramento County, either. Video has captured drivers doing the same in Land Park and Fair Oaks recently, among other areas.

"As a homeowner, you feel like you have no rights and no help," Georgiou said.

Chris reported the damage to Sacramento police.

"In the police report, they said, 'Thank you for reporting this. We won't be sending someone out at this time,' " Georgiou said.

He feels he's on his own.

"I'm a car guy, but at the same time, I don't think we should be out in our cars destroying property either, right?" he said.

Georgiou hopes what is a headache now doesn't end next time with someone hurt.