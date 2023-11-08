Driver dies in rollover crash on southbound Highway 99 in Stockton

STOCKTON — A driver died after crashing into a pole on a Stockton-area highway, officials said Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. along southbound Highway 99 near Cherokee Road.

The California Highway Patrol's Stockton division said the vehicle overturned before colliding with a pole. The crash impacted traffic along the southbound side of the highway, blocking at least one lane, Wednesday night.

First responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Investigators said it is unclear at this time if DUI was a factor.

The driver's name has not yet been released.