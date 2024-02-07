Driver dies after traveling through flooded Placer County road

AUBURN - A driver was found dead inside a vehicle that authorities believe drove through a flooded road in Placer County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Nicholaus Road near Marcum Road around 7:20 a.m.

Officers said a preliminary investigation indicated the driver was heading west of Nicholaus Road in a white Ford. They then drove through standing water on a flooded road and lost control.

The CHP said the vehicle overturned off the north roadway edge, coming to a rest overturned in standing water.

When firefighters arrived, they uprighted the vehicle to attempt to provide treatment to the driver, but officers said the driver was already dead.

The CHP Auburn is reminding drivers to beware of standing water and travel at safe speeds for the conditions.