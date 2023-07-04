Driver dies after going off Business 80, crashing into car on Auburn Boulevard

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A Sacramento man has died after crashing off of Highway 51/Business 80 in North Sacramento on Fourth of July morning.

California Highway Patrol says, around 7 a.m., an SUV was heading northbound on the Capital City Freeway when they went off the east edge of the road and crashed through a chain link fence.

The SUV then crashed into a sedan that was heading southbound on Auburn Boulevard.

Officers say the driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Sacramento man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 53-year-old Sacramento man, suffered major injuries.

Exactly why the SUV driver crashed off the freeway is still being investigated.