Driver dies after going off Business 80, crashing into car on Auburn Boulevard
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A Sacramento man has died after crashing off of Highway 51/Business 80 in North Sacramento on Fourth of July morning.
California Highway Patrol says, around 7 a.m., an SUV was heading northbound on the Capital City Freeway when they went off the east edge of the road and crashed through a chain link fence.
The SUV then crashed into a sedan that was heading southbound on Auburn Boulevard.
Officers say the driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Sacramento man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 53-year-old Sacramento man, suffered major injuries.
Exactly why the SUV driver crashed off the freeway is still being investigated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.