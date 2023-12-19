Driver dies after crashing into tree in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY – A person has died after a crash in Suisun City early Tuesday morning.

Suisun City Fire Department crews responded to the scene near Railroad Avenue and Birchwood Court around 2 a.m. and found a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

The driver, the only person believed to have been in the vehicle, was trapped due to the damage.

Medics soon pronounced the driver dead at the scene. The person's name has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Railroad Avenue was closed between Birchwood and Village Drive through the early morning hours, but it has since reopened.