Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver dies after crashing into tree in Suisun City

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SUISUN CITY – A person has died after a crash in Suisun City early Tuesday morning.

Suisun City Fire Department crews responded to the scene near Railroad Avenue and Birchwood Court around 2 a.m. and found a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

The driver, the only person believed to have been in the vehicle, was trapped due to the damage.

Medics soon pronounced the driver dead at the scene. The person's name has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Railroad Avenue was closed between Birchwood and Village Drive through the early morning hours, but it has since reopened. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 8:15 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.